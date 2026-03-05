President Donald Trump promised that Cuba’s regime will be next to “fall” after he’s done with Iran.

“Cuba’s going to fall, too,” the president told Dasha Burns in a Thursday phone interview.

Trump insisted “people are loving” the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran — which have taken out high-ranking leaders, including the country’s supreme leader — despite polling showing large disapproval or mixed responses.

“We cut off all oil, all money, or we cut off everything coming in from Venezuela, which was the sole source. And they want to make a deal,” Trump said about Cuba.

After Venezuela’s disputed leader Nicolás Maduro was brought to the U.S. to face narco-terrorism charges, Trump warned Cuba they need to cut a “deal” with the U.S.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” he wrote on Truth Social. “I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” He did not explain what kind of deal.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has been resistant to any deals with the U.S. In January, he promised Cuba would defend itself “to the last drop of blood” in response to Trump pressing for a deal.

Trump suggested in his interview with Burns that the U.S. would have a direct role in dismantling the current Cuban regime.

“Well, what do you think? For 50 years, that’s icing on the cake. Venezuela is doing fantastically. [Delcy Rodríguez] is doing a fantastic job. The relationship with them is great,” he said.

With Venezuela no longer providing oil, Trump argued the U.S. is in a prime position to negotiate with Cuba’s government. The country, he said, “needs help” after his “intervention” in Venezuela.

“How long have you been hearing about Cuba — Cuba, Cuba — for 50 years? And that’s one of the small ones for me,” the president said.

The U.S. will also have a role in shaping Iran’s political future, according to Trump.

“I’m going to have a big impact, or they’re not going to have any settlement,” he said, “because we’re not going to have to go do this again.”

