‘Short Term! Short Term!’ Trump Tells GOP Retreat Iran ‘Excursion’ Will Be Quick

President Donald Trump told Congressional Republicans gathered for their annual retreat Monday that Iran will be a “short-term excursion” for the U.S. Military.

The retreat was held at Trump’s golf course in Doral, Florida, and was expected to be followed by a Trump press conference.

“I think we had the best first year of any president ever, and that includes you. You made it happen,” Trump told the audience to applause.

“So, with your help and hard work, we’re making America great again and doing it much faster than we thought and it’s better, stronger, and our country is doing really well, I mean, at a level nobody thought.” Trump said.

“We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil,” Trump said alluding to the military action against Iran.

“I think you’ll see it is going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump declared.

“How good is our military? Jesus! How good?” Trump exclaimed.

“Short term! Short term!” he declared to applause.

“They’re great. You know we’re all together. In my first term, we rebuilt our military and I didn’t know I’d be using it so much in the second term, but we have a military like no other. It is not even close,” Trump said.

Earlier Monday, the president spoke on the phone with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. She posted, “In a phone interview, President Trump told me the war could be over soon: ‘I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.’ He added that the U.S. is ‘very far’ ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame.”

Trump’s assertion varied from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comments to 60 Minutes on Sunday night, where he said he and Trump were “willing to go as far as we need to go” to knock out Iran’s theocratic regime, including putting boots on the ground.

“What I want your viewers to understand is, this is only just the beginning,” Hegseth said.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!