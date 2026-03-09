Ted Cruz GOES OFF on Tucker Carlson, Accuses Him of Spreading ‘Anti-American Propaganda’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went off on Tucker Carlson on Monday and accused him of “declaring war on President Trump’s foreign policy” and being more anti-Trump than most Democrats.

“The Democrats and the press are trying to undermine President Trump, they’re trying to undermine the U.S. Military, and they’re trying to bolster Iran and the Ayatollahs. Do you know who else is doing that? Who else? Tucker Carlson and the rest of the so-called ‘woke right,” began Cruz on his podcast, The Verdict.

“There is a group of isolationist folks on the right. It is a small group, but they are loud and vocal. And Tucker Carlson has now all but declared war on President Trump’s foreign policy. I want you to listen to Tucker Carlson in his latest show. I’m gonna warn you, what he says here is shocking, and it is to the left of Chris Murphy. So it is more anti-Donald Trump than Chris Murphy and the Democrats. Listen to Tucker Carlson,” Cruz said before playing the clip from Carlson:

Unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter if they want. And everyone knows that. And that has been, if there’s one consistent lesson of history, it means unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter. Everyone can feel that. That’s like the most atavistic instinct there is. And so to avoid that, people will do anything. And so that’s why it requires that level of force to get a population subdued to the point of unconditional surrender. That’s why. And so in this case, of course, we don’t have the ground force necessary. I don’t think Americans would voluntarily participate in it. I just don’t think we can do that. It would require weapons of mass destruction. It would require presumably nuclear weapons in order to do that. And let’s stop. Let’s not lie to ourselves. We’re moving toward that.

“You hear Tucker there. And I mean, you want to talk about unhinged. That is like some of the most anti-American propaganda I’ve ever seen spewed by someone like Tucker Carlson. It is a new low even for him. And that and the bar keeps dropping day after day,” Cruz concluded.

Cruz and Carlson have a deeply contentious history and sparred with one another over policy, including on Iran, in an explosive July 2025 showdown.

