Simone Biles Throws Shade At Trump in Pointed Gold Medal Winning Message

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles seems to have found time to keep up with political news while winning all those gold medals.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Biles quoted another tweet that referenced former President Donald Trump’s disastrous appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, in which he once again brought up the concept of “Black jobs” and then attempted to explain what he meant. Singer and songwriter Ricky Davila posted on Twitter/X that “being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics” was Biles’s “Black job.”

Her response: “I love my Black job”:

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Trump’s explanation for what a “Black job” was, which he claimed were being taken by illegal immigrants, was: “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is. Anybody that has a job.”

Biles excelled at her “Black job” during this year’s Paris Olympics, winning her second gold medal for all-around individual and team gymnastics. With a total of six gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, Biles is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes of all time.