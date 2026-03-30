Spain Closes Its Airspace to Any US Planes Involved in Iran War

Spain officially closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the war in Iran on Monday, in a further lack of cooperation over the Middle East conflict.

“This was made perfectly clear to the America military and forces from the very beginning,” Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said to reporters and Monday. “Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran.”

It’s the latest defiant salvo from Spain over Operation Epic Fury, which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called illegal, reckless, and unjust, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, Trump went scorched earth on Spain as he faced reporters while sitting alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, saying he instructed Treasury chief Scott Bessent to suspend trade with Madrid over its lack of help in the Iran conflict.

“Spain has been terrible,” he said. “In fact, I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain.”

The remarks were in response to Spain’s refusal to allow the U.S. to use its air bases, which Trump said the U.S. could use whether Spain likes it or not.

“And now Spain actually said that we can’t use their bases, and that’s all right,” said Trump. “We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it.”

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