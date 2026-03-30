Bari Weiss Turns to Ex-CNN Boss Jeff Zucker for Advice Amid CBS News Woes: Report

Bari Weiss has reportedly turned former CNN president Jeff Zucker for his seasoned advice as she negotiates the landscape at CBS and scrambles to elevate the news division to greater heights.

A source told Page Six Hollywood Monday that Zucker “wanted to find a way to get in, and she definitely had conversations with him, asking advice.”

Weiss previously worked as an op-ed editor for both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times before founding her digital news outlet, The Free Press. She was appointed to head the CBS news division after billionaires David and Larry Ellison acquired The Free Press for $150 million and closed a successful merger with Skydance Paramount with approval from the Trump administration.

David Ellison is serving as Paramount Skydance CEO.

“Weiss and Zucker have been longtime friends, and the former CNN Worldwide president was one of the first people to call to congratulate her when she sold” her digital outlet and took the helm at CBS News, reported Page Six. The report added that Zucker’s son has worked as a freelancer for The Free Press.

According to the report, “Ironically, the legion of media reporters most gunning for Weiss have been some of the most vocal Zucker fans over the years. Having Zucker in a formal position likely would have buffered Weiss from the relentless barrage of media critiques, but the executive with single-name recognition also would pose a third rail for Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison as he seeks government approval for his acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.

Page Six said Paramount Skydance and CBS News declined to comment for the story, while a rep for Zucker did not respond to a request for comment.

“Ultimately, Weiss is playing to an audience of one, and that’s [David] Ellison,” the report said. “Sources familiar with their dynamic say he’s thrilled with the job she’s doing.”

A source told Page Six, “He has no issues with Bari. He thinks you’ve got to break glass and that the news media coming after her is crazy.”

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