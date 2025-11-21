Steven Crowder Says Indian Immigrants Are No Threat to American Construction Workers Because ‘They’re a Physically Feeble People’

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder told Piers Morgan on Thursday that Indian immigrants were unlikely to take construction workers’ jobs because they were too “physically feeble” to perform manual labor.

During a discussion on Piers Morgan Uncensored about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Crowder said:

Which Marjorie Taylor Greene am I talking to? Am I talking to the one who said, “You know, we can’t deport people because it would hurt my construction company” – and I disagree with that, I think it’s antithetical to MAGA – or am I talking to the Marjorie Taylor Greene who said we need to do away with H1-Bs? Which, by the way, I agree with. The only common thread I can see between them is that you’re very unlikely to have Indian H1-Bs in your construction company because they’re a physically feeble people. So, which Marjorie Taylor Greene am I talking with?

Crowder has previously spoken about his distaste for Indian people and culture, declaring on his YouTube show in August, “Here’s one we can all agree on: India sucks.”

“As far as immigrant groups, Indian Americans are among my least favorite,” he continued. “Just as far as the culture, as far as assimilation, as far as the leering, as far as full-grown men holding hands. I think it’s weird and it’s not really my jam.”

Remarking that “half their civilization lives in actual poop” as a fart sound effect played, Crowder argued, “India knows they’re not the best and the brightest, and India makes more money – here’s their play – by having people come work in the United States through this entire sort of Ponzi scheme that they run and sending money back to India. That’s a better play than them actually creating a liveable country for their own people. They have no intentions of doing that.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.