Abby Phillip Calls Out Conservative Guest for ‘Listening Comprehension’ Problem

CNN’s Abby Phillip called out conservative radio host Ben Ferguson, who on Thursday’s program alleged that when President Donald Trump claimed to have inherited the worst inflation ever, that was not actually what the president meant.

Trump has repeatedly – and falsely – claimed that former President Joe Biden presided over the worst inflation in the history of the country. At the same time, a Fox News poll released on Wednesday shows that just 32% of voters believe Biden is responsible for the state of the economy, compared to 62% who say Trump, who in the same poll received a brutal 38% approval rating on the economy.

Appearing on Phillip’s NewsNight, CNN International host Richard Quest said of Trump, “I heard him say, under Biden, we had the worst inflation ever. I don’t care what definition you have. That was never the worst inflation, under the last administration, period. It’s a lie. It’s not true, so when you get this dichotomy–”

Ferguson interrupted Quest, leading to this exchange in which Phillip explained that “worst ever” does not mean “worst ever in my lifetime.”

FERGUSON: When was it? QUEST: Sorry? FERGUSON: When was the worst? Because in my lifetime, it was Biden, by the numbers QUEST: No, no, no. 1920s. FERGUSON: I wasn’t alive in 1920. QUEST: Neither was I. But 1920s. [CROSSTALK] PHILLIP: Listening comprehension. Listening comprehension, people. “The worst ever” is not “the worst in my lifetime,” ok? Those are not the same thing. Let’s not be silly. QUEST: And on that point, Sir– FERGUSON: I think when the president was talking, he’s talking about people that are watching him in the moment. QUEST: No he isn’t. [CROSSTALK] FERGUSON: So he’s saying a bunch of dead people? QUEST: With respect, Sir, he’s not. He’s saying the worst ever.

