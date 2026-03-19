‘STOP!’ Glenn Beck Rages Over Anti-Israel Influencers Recalling Their ‘Last Conversation’ With Charlie Kirk

Glenn Beck sounded off on former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent’s claims about his “last conversation” with slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday.

During his interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Kent claimed that “The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this earth was in June, in the West Wing, in the stairway, and I said ‘Hi’ to him, and he looked me in the eye and he said very loudly… and he said, ‘Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran. Very loudly.'”

Beck had thoughts on Kent, who is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for leaking classfied information, and his story.

“I’m so sick of hearing about Charlie Kirk and what his beliefs were, you know, right before he died. Because I had a conversation with Charlie Kirk right before He died, and he said, ‘You know, I really hate Joe Kent. He’s just a bad guy.’ And now, I can’t prove that, I have no-, but it was the last conversation that I had with Charlie Kirk. He said, ‘I really think Joe Kent’s a bad guy,'” said Beck, illustrating the unfalsifiable nature of the tactic. “Can you stop with this stuff!? Stop with the Charlie Kirk’s last conversation was, fill in the blank, please. I can’t take it. Now, if you have a text from him, you have something and we can see the whole context of it, great. But can we stop saying, you know, his final words were: ‘It was Israel that did it.'”

Can we please stop with the "Charlie Kirk’s last conversation with me was… [fill in the blank]"? @Liz_Wheeler: "It's so disrespectful to his legacy… people are trying to use Charlie Kirk and the grief that we all feel… as their mechanism of persuasion for their fringe… pic.twitter.com/x19x5Idsd2 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 19, 2026

Beck’s guest, Liz Wheeler, called it “disrespectful” to Kirk’s legacy, and argued that no one needs to explain Kirk’s views because he was so open about them.

“The people who are trying to hijack his legacy, put words in his mouth when he cannot correct them. I mean, it’s despicable in a sense because the worst type of accusations that you make against someone are false accusations where they’re unable to come back and correct the record,” said Wheeler. “It’s despicable.”

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