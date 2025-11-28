Stunning Video Shows Massive Fire That Ravaged Warehouse Complex in St. Louis: ‘We’re Going to Be Here a While’

Stunning video out of downtown St. Louis showed a massive fire ripping through a high-rise warehouse complex Friday morning as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

KOAM reported that the fire was about four blocks away from the famed St. Louis Gateway Arch, “and part of a revitalization district that was poised for redevelopment.”

The four buildings making up the complex caught fire overnight, according to KMOV, with one of the buildings collapsing.

The fire then spread to nearby electric lines and train tracks.

St. Louis City Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said hundreds of firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze at about 3 a.m.

Jenkerson told KSDK that a group of homeless people living inside and around the warehouse were evacuated after firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Jenkerson said the fire has now been contained, but more flare-ups could occur as embers continue to burn.

The fire chief on the scene said the blaze could burn for days due to combustible materials inside the buildings.

“We’re going to be here a while,” Jenkerson told KSDK. “This is probably going to be a two or three-day event.”

Around 80 customers in the area lost power due to the fire, according to Ameren Missouri.

“It’s too early in the fire to even consider a cause,” Jenkerson said. “We had quite a few electrical outages in the area, so we’re trying to get that on as soon as possible when Ameren makes that decision.”

