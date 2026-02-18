Team USA Fans Cry Foul After Skier’s Historic Jump Doesn’t Win Gold

Team USA fans cried foul this week after freestyle skier Mac Forehand received a silver medal during Tuesday night’s Olympic freeski big air final, which saw Forehand land a historic trick.

Forehand’s final trick of the night was a never-before-done nose-butter triple cork 2160, which includes three flips and six full rotations in one jump. The historic accomplishment secured Forehand the silver medal, leaving the Norwegian skier, Tormod Frostad, who was leading the field, with the gold.

Fans were quick to accuse the Norwegian judge on the panel of sabotaging Forehand’s win, despite the fact that the overall scores were the average of the best two tricks done over three runs. Forehand ended the competition with a score of 193.5 to Frostad’s impressive 199.50.

While many took to social media to call for an investigation, Forehand, 24, quickly shut down any speculation that he was robbed of the gold.

“I’ve seen it so many times before: I got robbed, someone I beat got robbed — rob this, rob that,” he said, adding, “But we know so much about our sport. We know what scores well, what should do well. The guys that are out here tonight know what the podium is going to be at all times. People on the outside perspective might not really understand that, but that’s just how it’s going to be. And, you know, judged sports — like I’m sure in figure skating — it’s the same way. But what do they really know about our sport?”

Below are some reactions:

This is what the gold medal run looks like without question.

Sad to see lack of skiing and political bias weigh in to international sport and the advancement of freestyle skiiing. https://t.co/aywYLSgIEE — Kyle G (@Coach_KG_) February 18, 2026

First time this trick has ever been landed. A Norwegian judge was the difference between silver a gold and a Norwegian won gold. Investigate these judges. https://t.co/ttr5aLNE9l — coop (@coopcaufield) February 18, 2026

Mac Forehand landing a nose-butter triple cork 2160 sounds made up. https://t.co/LIcO8MwuUK — Adam Masin (@AdamMMasin) February 18, 2026

People who don’t watch skiing don’t realize how historic this judgment was against Mac. He STOMPED a historic trick and was given silver.🇺🇸 https://t.co/CsaOBwp9rM — Michael Wolfe (@wolfeynhlutah) February 18, 2026

Never been done… but he was cheated out of the gold medal by one judge. https://t.co/Sb04mOcJwp — RJ (@rjames1928) February 19, 2026

Never been done before. Completely nails it. Every other judge thought he had the top performance. Tanked by the Norwegian judge so Norway would win the gold. Very similar to how the French judge tanked Chock and Bates so France could win gold. Disgusting to steal a gold… https://t.co/rQzGxLt9pC — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) February 18, 2026

