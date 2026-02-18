Will Cain Spends An Entire Segment Being Baffled By Bisexuality

Fox host Will Cain spent the final segment of his Wednesday show being baffled that “everybody’s saying they’re bisexual,” telling young people, primarily “white girls,” to get off their phones because they were not, in fact, bisexual.

Cain shared his incredulity with political influencer Link Lauren, who joined the latest edition of The Will Cain Show to discuss a recent Gallup poll showing that 9% of Americans identified with one of the labels under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

Cain introduced the poll, which showed that 60% of those who identified as LGBTQ+ were bisexual. He claimed he was unsure if LGBTQ+ identity “goes down as you age.”

“Get this number. I said to guess, right, before the commercial break. 23% of 18 to 29-year-olds consider themselves LGBTQ+. One in four. Now, that goes down as you go older. I don’t know if it goes down as you age, but it goes down when you get into older demographics,” said Cain. “So, what’s going on? How is it one in four 18 to 29-year-olds who consider themselves somewhere within that alphabet of acronyms?”

Cain then asked Lauren to explain why “one in four are LGBTQ+, but the primary group there is bisexual.”

“Everybody is saying they are bisexual,” said Cain.

Lauren claimed he was not sure what some of the labels people associated with meant, telling Cain that young people were creating identities “out of thin air.”

“When I see all of this data and such an increase in LGBTQ identification, I don’t even know what half of this stuff is,” said Lauren. “I see some kids online. They’re pansexual, polysexual, nonbinary. What are these things you guys are just making up out of thin air because you want to feel oppressed, you want to feel like you are in a minority?”

Cain agreed that sexuality and gender identification “becomes a source of identity.” The Fox host claimed he was having trouble understanding how young people could conceivably be attracted to more than one gender if their generation as a whole was having less sex.

“You make a really interesting point about it becomes a source of identity and with that identity you get some victimization. You get some oppression. So you get some power with that as well,” said Cain. “And I know you pointed this out as well, though. Did you know this, Link? We’ve talked about it. Sex among young people is on the decline. Young people are not having sex and yet they’re calling themselves bisexual. I really have a hard time adding those things together.”

At the close of the segment, Cain issued a message to young people. He claimed that, according to Lauren, women who call themselves bisexual then “start making mistakes.” He did not elaborate on what constituted a mistake in this instance.

“Stop scrolling. Stop looking at porn. You’re not bisexual,” he said. “By the way, you pointed this out, Link, in your pre-interview. It’s a lot of girls, a lot of white girls, that are calling them bisexual and start making mistakes, according to Link Lauren.”

Watch above via Fox News.

