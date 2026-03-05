‘That Is Bad for Him’: Trump Gives Toxic GOP Candidate the Kiss of Death

President Donald Trump delivered what just might be the kiss of death to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) Senate campaign on Thursday.

Paxton is headed for a run-off against incumbent Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) in the GOP primary, and on Wednesday, Trump teased that an endorsement in the race was forthcoming.

The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!,” wrote Trump in Truth Social post. “We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively! Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT! My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas! I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

It has been widely reported that Trump intends to endorse Cornyn, who is widely seen as the better general election candidate, given the various personal and public corruption scandals hovering over Paxton.

In an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns and Cheyanne Daniels on Thursday, Trump rebuked Paxton for indicating he would not drop out if the president endorses Cornyn — and all but confirmed that he will do so.

“Well, that’s bad for him to say,” said Trump. “That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction.”

That brushback pitch appeared to inspire a half-retraction from Paxton.

“The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act,” tweeted Paxton on Thursday afternoon. “John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill. Now, Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation. The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me—fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in NY in the face of lawfare. For the good of our country and for the good of passing President Trump’s agenda, I am determined to help him get this done.”

