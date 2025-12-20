‘That Man Suffered!’ Trump Declares Mike Lindell ‘Deserves To Be Governor of Minnesota’

President Donald Trump threw his coveted MAGA support behind MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (R) for Minnesota’s next governor.

Speaking at Friday’s rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump called current Gov. Tim Waltz (D) “corrupt and stupid,” before praising Lindell for fighting to prove that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“And you know who’s running for governor? Mike Lindell! Do we like Mike Lindell?” Trump asked to applause.

Trump continued:

That man suffered. That man suffered. He, what he did, what he went through, because he knew the election was rigged and he did it. He did it, I mean, he just did it as a citizen. Mike Lindell, I’ll tell you what. Every time I introduced him, he got the biggest hand. I hope he does great. He deserves to do great. That man suffered. These people went after him. They went after his company. They did that with me too. But at least I knew what I was getting into. He was just a guy that said this election was so crooked. It was so rigged. He fought like hell. That guy deserves to be governor of Minnesota. I’ll tell you right now. He’s a great guy, too.

Through the years, Lindell has staked his MyPillow fortune on insisting that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump.

A federal judge ruled in September that Lindell defamed Smartmatic by falsely claiming that its voting machines helped rig the 2020 election.

In a statement, an attorney for Smartmatic said the company will be seeking “nine-figure damages” from Lindell and MyPillow for “spreading lies” about the company.

Three months earlier, a federal jury found Lindell guilty of defaming a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems by calling him a “traitor” who helped Joe Biden win the election. During that trial, Lindell claimed his continued fight to prove the election was stolen from Trump slashed his net worth from $60 million to $10 million in debt.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.