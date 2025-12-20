Greg Gutfeld Argues Media Lost All Credibility Covering Up for ‘Brain Dead’ Joe Biden

Fox News star Greg Gutfeld argued mainstream media outlets are incapable of covering President Donald Trump fairly and proved they have a liberal bias by going out of their way to cover up for “brain dead” Joe Biden while he was in office.

Gutfeld shared his take during an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Johnson asked Gutfeld why shows like Saturday Night Live “never made fun” of Biden while he was in office; Gutfeld said SNL was just a part of the media industry’s push to hide Biden’s cognitive decline.

“They don’t have any credibility. SNL has no credibility. The late night shows have no credibility. The media has no credibility, because for four years they deliberately covered up for a president that was brain dead,” Gutfeld said.

He then referenced the Inverse Cramer trend online, where investors bet against stock picks made by CNBC analyst Jim Cramer.

“It’s kind of like, you don’t take financial advice from financial advice from Jim Cramer,” Gutfeld said.

He then started to say “You don’t—” before Johnson jumped in and completed the sentence with “Take fitness advice from Whoopi Goldberg.” That line drew some laughs from the TP USA crowd.

Gutfeld’s comments come a few days after CNN anchor Jake Tapper said he was covering Trump’s health “all the time” now to make up for not asking “as many questions as we should have” about Biden’s cognitive decline.

Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson published Original Sin earlier this year, which looked at Biden’s deteriorating health while in the White House.

The star CNN anchor admitted during his media tour promoting the book there was “not enough” coverage of Biden’s health issues, including from himself, while the ex-president was in office. He also said the push to hide Biden’s decline “may be even worse than Watergate.”

Gutfeld’s appearance on Saturday also comes a few days after Mediaite reported he helped Fox News have its second-best ratings year ever.