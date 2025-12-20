Justice Department’s Epstein Website Has 16 Pictures Disappear — Including 1 Trump Image

At least 16 files, including one image of President Donald Trump, inexplicably disappeared from the Justice Department’s webpage hosting the tranche of Epstein files released Friday, the Associated Press reported.

“The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside [Jeffrey] Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell,” the report said.

The AP reported the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein also sounded the alarm on Saturday.

Krassenstein wrote, “These photographs were literally in the Files until last night when Trump’s DOJ deleted them. How is anybody OK with this? If they will blatantly cover them up in front of everybody imagine what they did behind the scenes.”

These photographs were literally in the Files until last night when Trump's DOJ deleted them. How is anybody OK with this? If they will blatantly cover them up in front of everybody imagine what they did behind the scenes.

BREAKING: Whoever deleted this file and whoever instructed them to do so committed multiple felonies, likely including Pam Bondi. They are actively covering up the Epstein Files. Please Share this everywhere. Get the mainstream Media's attention please. This is blatant crime…

Krassenstein posted a video detailing his process of discovery, writing, “Yesterday at approximately 4:00 PM ET, I, along with others, downloaded the full photo library made available on the DOJ’s website. That release included File EFTA00000468.pdf, which contained photographs of Donald Trump. As of this morning, that same file no longer appears in the DOJ’s download list. It has been removed.”

BREAKING — Evidence of a Blatant Epstein Cover-Up Trump’s DOJ appears to be quietly removing Epstein files that reference Donald Trump after those files were already publicly released. Here’s what happened:

Yesterday at approximately 4:00 PM ET, I, along with others, downloaded… pic.twitter.com/alkOrsBLBY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 20, 2025

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also caught the omission and queried Attorney General Pam Bondi on X: “This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” they wrote. “@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

The DOJ posted a large number of files — although not all the files required by law — on its website Friday.

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who drafted the Epstein Transparency Act that Trump, said they are considering drafting articles of impeachment against Bondi for not meeting the Friday deadline to release all of the files.

