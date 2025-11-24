The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene For ‘Bowing Out of the Fight’ Too Early

The View’s conservative voice, Alyssa Farah Griffin, blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for diminishing her own power by stepping away from Congress.

Greene announced last week that she would relinquish the seat she’s held for five years, effective Jan. 5.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

Griffin said she had “mixed feelings” about Greene’s decision.

“As a voting member of Congress — as feckless as Congress may seem, as unpopular as it is — you do have some power in it, and it feels like she’s bowing out of the fight too quickly,” Griffin said, continuing:

We’ve really applauded her that she has been a leading force on getting the Epstein files out. I watched the press conference where the female survivors were praising her and thanking her for her bravery and standing beside them. We now know that the Department of Justice has a 30-day window to turn over these files to Congress, which will bring us to about mid-, late-December. She’s now resigning in early January from her seat, but we all expect DOJ is going to stonewall. So you’re getting out of the fight before the fight is over.

Co-host Joy Behar brought up the death threats Greene said she’s been receiving since Trump started calling her “Marjorie Traitor Brown.”

“It’s part of the environment,” Griffin said, adding, “I think he added fuel to the fire. I understand it, but that’s my critique of it. You have power in Congress that as a private citizen you are not going to have…I always think you are better positioned to be in leadership when you are in an elected office representing your constituents.”

