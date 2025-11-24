MS NOW Pundit Celebrates Anti-ICE Protestors Slashing Tires and Chasing Agents Out of Buildings

MS NOW political pundit Dr. Jason Johnson was giddy that ICE agents have “found that their tires are slashed” and have been chased out of restaurants and buildings by protestors, following the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on illegal immigration in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Johnson, during a segment on The 11th Hour with host Stephanie Ruhle on Saturday, said he “won’t say that I’m suggesting this behavior,” but indicated that he was not upset by it, either.

“But that’s dangerous behavior,” Ruhle contested.

The doc agreed it was “dangerous behavior.” Still, he said it was worthwhile if it meant showing ICE and Border Patrol agents that protestors hate their work.

“It is a demonstration that the American public — when they’re not being listened to —these are the options that they’ll take,” Dr. Johnson said. “I hope this administration listens and pulls back these ICE raids.”

Johnson, a moment earlier, had awarded his “MVP of the Week” to “all of the students who walked out in Charlotte this week in protest of ICE raids.”

More than 30,000 students missed school in Charlotte on Nov. 17, coinciding with ICE and Border Patrol agents starting their operation in the city. Border Patrol arrested about 250 people during the operation, per NBC News.

Dr. Johnson said the immigration agents had “terrorized” Charlotte and had “shut down traffic.” He also noted that 30%-40% of students had not shown up for school.

Not everyone on cable news felt the same as him, though.

Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican representative and current Fox News contributor, urged immigration agents to ignore the “yahoos” protesting them and to keep doing the “right thing,” during an appearance on The Big Weekend Show.

“To the ICE officers and their families and those who work at ERO and Border Patrol and everything else — the president has your back… America has your back,” he said.

Watch above via MS NOW.