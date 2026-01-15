‘Their Irresponsibility Is Extremely Reckless’: Kristi Noem Blames Second Minneapolis ICE Shooting on Frey and Walz

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) on Thursday for their “extremely reckless” behavior, which she argued made them responsible for a second ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

“This kind of violence is perpetuated by what we hear the governor saying, what we hear the mayor in Minneapolis saying,” Noem told Fox News’s Bill Hemmer Thursday. “Their irresponsibility is extremely reckless. Governor Tim Walz has my phone number. I called him and talked to him and said, ‘Listen, you let your city burn down in 2020. Don’t do it again. President Trump wants to keep everyone safe. We’re enforcing federal law, we’re protecting every single American. Work with us.'”

Noem said Walz answered, “Yeah, okay. We have very different viewpoints of what’s going on.”

“I said, ‘Maybe we do, but we’ll be here if you need us,'” Noem said.

Walz and Frey have been outspoken detractors of the presence of ICE agents in their communities and the agency’s tactics in the wake of the shooting death of Minneapolis mom Renee Good last week.

Earlier in the interview, Noem recounted Wednesday’s incident, which she said caused the ICE agent to “fear for his life.”

“Our agents were doing what they are doing every day across the country: Targeted enforcement going after individuals breaking federal law,” Noem said.

“When this individual drove away, crashed his car, tried to run into a home and as they were wrestling on the ground trying to detain this individual, two other men came out of that building and started attacking him with weapons and shovels and brooms. As it was three-on-one the agent feared for his life and defensively had to take action,” she said.

On Wednesday, Walz delivered a prime-time address demanding that Noem and President Donald Trump “end this occupation” of Minnesota. He also accused the administration of “organized brutality” against local communities.

Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday threatening to institute the Insurrection Act to “quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great state” if the “corrupt politicians” didn’t put an end to protests.

