Tim Walz Makes Direct Appeal to Trump After Insurrection Act Threat: ‘Turn the Temperature Down’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) issued a direct appeal to President Donald Trump on Thursday to “turn the temperature down” hours after the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if the state’s lawmakers don’t “stop” ongoing ICE protests.

The Democratic governor took to X to send out a short message to Trump, asking him to ‘stop this campaign of retribution”:

The appeal came after Trump trashed the “corrupt politicians of Minnesota” who he demanded “obey the law and stop” protests.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday morning, the president warned he would take moves to “put an end” to the demonstrations himself if nothing changed:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you attention to this matter! President DJT

The president’s post itself followed an ongoing escalation in anti-ICE protests as a deportation push continues to roll out across the state. The operation has seen roughly 800 Customs and Border Protection agents deployed to the Minneapolis area. On Wednesday night, federal officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls and flash bangs against demonstrators.

The same nigh, an ICE agent reportedly shot an alleged undocumented immigrant in the leg during an arrest attempt after the individual reportedly resisted and “violently assaulted the officer.” That incident represented the second ICE-involved shooting in the city in a week.

Many demonstrations had been in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen who was killed when an ICE agent fired at her vehicle during an altercation last week.

Walz called on the administration withdraw its ICE agents in a primetime address on Wednesday, accusing the federal government of unleashing “chaos and disruption and trauma” on local communities.