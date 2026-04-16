‘There’s a Whole Other Issue Here!’ Andrew Schulz Slams Trump For ‘Parading Around’ DoorDash Grandma

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz expressed his dismay that President Donald Trump would use a DoorDashing grandmother to push his “No Tax on Tips” policy — and suggested there was a bigger issue at play.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the policy that’s in his Big Beautiful Bill, Trump staged a DoorDash delivery stunt at the Oval Office this week with a “DoorDash Grandma” named Sharon Simmons. Trump touted the fact that Simmons was able to use an $11,000 refund courtesy of his policy to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment.

When speaking to reporters on the North Lawn minutes after the photo op, Simmons said the savings were more in the range of “$3,000 to $4,000.”

Schulz, who supported Trump in 2024, denounced the optics of the whole situation on his recent FLAGRANT podcast.

“Now, keep in mind, the woman that he’s talking to right there?” began co-host Mark Gagnon, before Schulz interjected, “She’s a DoorDash delivery woman, she’s a grandma that gotta work DoorDash…to the White House.”

“There’s a little fugazi with that,” Gagnon continued. “Well, people pointed out that that woman, Sharon Simmons I believe was her name — I don’t know if she is or isn’t working for DoorDash, but she is a Trump supporter from Nevada. And she was over there and like spoke at one of his things, and — I don’t know exactly what the context was — but she was in connection with Trump in some capacity as like his supporter. And then goes to D.C. to deliver him McDonald’s.”

“Aww,” Schulz said in his disappointment at the moment not being organic.

“So, obviously they brought her over for this PR thing,” Gagnon said.

“But why would you bring a grandma that needs to work DoorDash?” Schulz asked.

“Because they’re talking about taxation on tips,” Gagnon said.

Schulz continued, “Yeah, but like — pause it for a second. Don’t we wanna live in a country where grandmas don’t have to work DoorDash? Where grandmas get to be retired? Like, what kind of delusional reality are we living in, where he’s parading around the grandma that’s working DoorDash so she can afford to pay her husband’s cancer bills? And he’s like, ‘See? We’re not doing tips!’ Like, there’s a whole other issue at hand, here, that we need to be focused on!”

Watch the clip above via FLAGRANT on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!