Fox’s Yingst Says Israeli Officials Believe Lebanon Could Join the Abraham Accords

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst joined Fox & Friends on Thursday morning to discuss the latest developments in the war with Iran and revealed that Israeli officials are optimistic that Lebanon may soon join the Abraham Accords.

“Yeah, hey guys, good morning. A historic opportunity unfolding right now in the Middle East. Israeli sources telling Fox News they believe that talks between Israel and Lebanon could lead to Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords,” Yingst reported, adding:

It’s still early, but following direct conversations in Washington earlier this week, President Trump overnight on Truth Social posted, quote, “Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice.” As Israeli ground forces continue to operate in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is still firing rockets and drones over the border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying this about the situation.

Fox then showed a clip of Netanyahu saying, “We are about to overcome the southern Lebanon town of Ben Shabil. We are, in effect, about to eliminate this great stronghold of Hezbollah. At the same time, I gave instructions to the IDF yesterday to continue widening the security zone, and to also spread it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon, so that we can better assist our Druze brothers in their time of distress.”

Yingst continued, “New video released by a Lebanese paramedic group shows an evacuation of wounded men — clearly marked medic vests they’re wearing — taking place in Nabatiya, southern Lebanon. While the wounded are being loaded into ambulances, another Israeli strike hits just outside of the vehicle.”

“The Lebanese Health Ministry said four rescue workers were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday. The Israelis responded to a request for comment from Fox News saying, quote, ‘Overnight, the IDF targeted Hezbollah combatants who were wearing paramedic vests and using ambulances to move Hezbollah fighters and weapons. We can confirm that four Hezbollah combatants were successfully killed in the strikes.’ And so a difference there in the statements from the Lebanese government and the Israeli government. But moving forward, there is optimism in the region about the possibility of these direct talks leading to a normalization agreement between the two countries,” he continued.

Soon after Yingst’s report, President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which did not appear to include Hezbollah.

Trump later added, “In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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