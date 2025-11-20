‘These Guys Just Walk Away!’ The View Complains About Olivia Nuzzi Getting Scapegoated Over Affairs

The View’s co-hosts complained Thursday that journalist Olivia Nuzzi has been treated harsher than Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with whom she has admitted to having a “text affair” from Dec. 2023 to August 2024.

Nuzzi details the situation in her new book, although she doesn’t mention RFK Jr. by name, only identifying him as a “prominent politician” who was believed to have a “brain worm.”

“I said before I’ve been friendly with Olivia over the years and want to give her the credibility. She’s one of the best writers of my generation and wrote for New York Magazine,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I remain frustrated when this story comes up there are so many calls for her to be held accountable, her being dragged, and RFK Jr. Who allegedly participated in this, gets off scot-free and is in the cabinet. That bothers me but do feel strongly —

“Well, whose fault is that?” asked Joy Behar.

“I think it’s society’s. I think that society — The man had more power. He was 30 years older than her,” Griffin said, continuing:

I think that journalism matters more than ever and when you break ethical boundaries, I think that makes people lose trust in the media. Part of the moment we’re in, people don’t trust the media because of things like this, but I also think this is a by-product of what’s happening in journalism right now. A lot of it, like, great journalists are getting laid off left and right. It’s hard to be able to pay people for good journalism and a lot of executives frankly are telling people, your personal brand. How many Twitter followers you have, your Instagram, matters more than anything. So, I think in many ways she’s sort of a by-product of the moment we’re in in the country, not — it’s not like — I just think there’s so much focus on her uniquely in it rather than, what does it say more about society.

Griffin added, “I think the RFK situation, the alleged RFK situation, was inappropriate. I would have never engaged. I don’t think women in journalism should, but I think you can come back from one mistake. I don’t think that should ruin your entire career. What makes me nervous about the story, it sounds like there may have been other situations and I just hope if that’s untrue she will come forward and defend herself.”

“I hope she does,” Sunny Hostin agreed.

“Meanwhile, she gets the bad name and these guys just walk away,” Behar added.

Watch the clip above via ABC.