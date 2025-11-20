Democrats Trump Called to Execute Hit Back, Urge ‘Every American to Condemn’ His ‘Calls for Our Murder’

The congressional Democrats that President Donald Trump called seditious traitors hit back on Thursday and urged “every American” to “unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence.”

The joint statement put out by Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) followed a shocking series of posts from Trump on social media earlier in the day.

Trump took aim at the group over their public service announcement urging U.S. troops not to follow any “illegal orders” that may come out of the White House. The Democrats, all veterans, released the clip earlier in the week, and it immediately sparked a firestorm of rage on the right and received significant airtime at places like Fox News.

“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation,” began the Democrats’ statement, adding:

What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty. But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity. In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated. Don’t Give Up the Ship!

Trump posted on his Truth Social account Thursday morning, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.” Trump later added two more posts:

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT” “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

