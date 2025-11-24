‘They Think He’s Full of It!’ CNN Data Guru Roasts Trump Admin Over Affordability Crisis Spin

CNN data guru Harry Enten roasted the Trump administration’s repeated efforts to spin the affordability crisis in its favor.

Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC’s Kristen Welker that Americans can expect prices to come down in the following weeks and months.

Enten said Monday that Americans aren’t buying it.

“They think prices are rising, rising, rising,” Enten said, adding, “and they just don’t feel like…that they can catch a break.”

Regarding Bessent’s refusal to admit that Trump’s tariffs are driving up prices for consumers, Enten declared, “They think he’s full of it, that’s exactly what they think of it.”

In a Truth Social post Sunday night, Trump claimed that soon, tariff money “payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received. These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course. We are already the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World, but this Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Enten continued:

When you can get a majority of Republicans to agree with majority of Democrats, you know that the pain is being felt by the American public right now. The Treasury secretary can try and tell the people something, but they can feel in their pocketbooks. They simply put, don’t buy what he and this administration is selling when it comes to tariffs.

Enten said that Americans are also on to the administration’s lament that current inflation is the fault of the Biden administration.

“It’s like they’re trying to sell ice up at the North Pole when it comes to this,” Enten said. “Sixty-two percent of Americans say it’s Donald Trump” who’s responsible for the current economy, “just 32% say it’s Joe Biden.”

“Look, Donald Trump did, in fact, inherit an economy from Joe Biden,” Enten said. “But now we are nearly a year into the Donald Trump administration. If The trump administration is trying to push the book over there, simply put, the American folks aren’t buying it. They say at this point, it is Donald Trump’s economy and what is happening in terms of inflation is his responsibility.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.