Lara Trump Admits to Bill Maher That the President Should Denounce ‘Little Pr*ck’ Nick Fuentes ‘More Forcefully’

Bill Maher said he would never have Nick Fuentes on one of his shows — and added that President Donald Trump should make it more clear he wants nothing to do with the white nationalist.

Lara Trump — the president’s daughter-in-law and Maher’s guest on Monday’s episode of his Club Random podcast — agreed.

“There are people who I wouldn’t have here — like that little prick Fuentes,” Maher told her.

Trump said she can’t stand Fuentes either.

“That is [an] unfortunate individual, and I hate that he gets associated so closely with the MAGA movement, with my father-in-law,” the Fox News host said.

“Well he should denounce him more forcefully,” Maher told her.

Trump said “maybe you’re right,” then said he’s certainly not a representative for Make America Great Again.

The president, earlier this month, said he had no problem with Tucker Carlson interviewing Fuentes. President Trump said it was fine to “get the word out” and “ultimately, let the people” decide what they felt about Fuentes and his views.

That interview was ripped by many on the left and the right for its friendly nature..

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including that “Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.”

The Real Time host said the president has a “hard time” denouncing people who have been nice to him, which Lara Trump also agreed with.

Maher then said it was absurd for people, including celebrities like Larry David, to compare the president to Adolf Hitler. The comic reiterated Fuentes was a “prick” — and said the Nazi Germany comparisons were fitting for him.

“Trump is not Hitler,” Maher said. “This Fuentes kid, that’s Hitler.”

“There is nothing I will say that I’ve heard come out of his mouth that I agree with,” Trump added.

Trump also said she does not want people to think, just because Fuentes may have Trump merchandise around him on his show, that he symbolizes anything about MAGA.

