‘They Would Have Leaked It’: Trump Makes Shocking Accusation Against Key US Ally

President Donald Trump made a shocking accusation against Germany during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The weighty allegation came after a reporter asked the president, “You said earlier today during the egg roll that you would like to take Iran’s oil, but Americans want U.S. forces home — what’s that tradeoff?”

“If I had my choice, yeah, because I’m a businessman first. With Venezuela, as you know, the war was over in about 45 minutes. And we have great people running Venezuela. Very good people. I mean, the relationship is good, and we are a partner with Venezuela. And we’ve taken hundreds of millions of barrels, hundreds of million. Over 100 million barrels already is in Houston, refined, and out. And paid for that war many, many times over. Many times. And you know the old days, to the victim, okay? You know that. To the winner belong the spoils, go the spoils. And I’ve said, why don’t we use it? To the victor go the spoils,” replied Trump, who continued:

And we don’t have that. We haven’t had that in this country, probably in a hundred years, because even the second world war, you look at the second world war, we didn’t have it with the second worl-, we helped rebuild all those countries. We rebuilt Germany. How about Germany telling us, Germany telling that, well, it’s not their war. “We had nothing to do with it.” They wanted me to go and tell them everything I was doing. “We didn’t know anything about it.” Well, if I would have told them, they would have leaked it, and we wouldn’t have been nearly as successful, possibly, right? But to the victor belong the spoils.

Earlier that morning, Trump remarked, “Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil and would make plenty of money. And I’d also take care of the people of Iran much better than they’ve been taken care of. It’s been a horrible — They’ve killed 45,000 people as of a month and a half ago, 45,000 protesters. We don’t do that. So if I had my choice. I’d keep the oil.”

Watch above via CNN.

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