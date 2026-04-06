Trump Swats Away Question About His ‘Mental Health’ After Profane Truth Social Post: ‘I Don’t Care About Critics’

President Donald Trump shrugged off a reporter’s question about his mental health Monday when he was asked about a controversial social media post he wrote about Iran.

In an early morning Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, Trump wrote a profanity-laced demand for Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if the strait stayed closed:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.

Numerous international legal experts have called out Trump’s post for threatening to strike civilian infrastructure, which would be a war crime, and the post was criticized by commentators across the political spectrum.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, a reporter asked the president about his post:

REPORTER: You called the — yesterday in your Truth Social — you called the Iranians “crazy bastards” — TRUMP: True. REPORTER: What is your response to critics who say that it is — TRUMP: I don’t care about critics. REPORTER: What is your response to critics who say that it is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues? TRUMP: I haven’t heard that, but if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off on trade, on mil– on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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