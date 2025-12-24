MAGA activist Laura Loomer slammed far right figures she accused of having a “mask off moment” on Wednesday for attempting to block former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s bid to become the next governor of Ohio.

Loomer reposted a clip of white nationalist Nick Fuentes speaking on a livestream on Tuesday in which he called on his followers to “vote for a protest candidate, vote for a Democrat, vote for a third party, don’t vote, vote for anyone else” rather than Ramaswamy.

In a rant riddled with racist slurs, Fuentes said conservatives “have to deny Vivek Ramaswamy the governorship” at all costs.

Fuentes’s comments came just days after Ramaswamy called out the white nationalist in a New York Times op-ed and a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.

“If you believe, and you will forgive me for giving you an exact quote from our online commentator, Nick Fuentes. If you believe that Hitler was pretty f*cking cool, you have no place in the future of the conservative movement,” he said to the AmericaFest crowd.

In her repost of the clip, Loomer excoriated Fuentes, accusing him of being guilty of a “sabotage of the Trump agenda.”

“Glad the Woke Right is having a mask off moment to tell people to make Ohio blue before 2026 and 2028,” she wrote. “This is sabotage of the Trump agenda and an effort to elect more Democrats to help obstruct the rest of President Trump’s agenda.”

Loomer has long been a vocal critic of those she views as being disloyal to the President Donald Trump’s agenda.

On Monday, Loomer tore into former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was recently at the center of a scandal stemming from his controversial interview with Fuentes in October.

“He’s trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA & redefine the GOP into modern day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top,” Loomer said of Carlson.

Loomer also shredded Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts after his defense of Carlson’s interview, calling his comments “outrageous” and predicting that there was “no way [Heritage] survive this.”