Laura Loomer Goes Scorched Earth On Tucker Carlson: Turning the ‘GOP Into Modern Day Hitler Youth’

Laura Loomer pulled no punches in her latest criticism of fellow MAGA influencer Tucker Carlson, whom she has accused in recent months of being in the pocket of Qatar.

Carlson released an interview with former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday and previewed the interview in a social media post by writing, “The battle for the future of the Republican Party is underway. Who will control the GOP once Donald Trump leaves office? Someone who believes in America First, or a globalist like Ted Cruz? And what about the Democrats? Would they really nominate Gavin Newsom?”

“Matt Gaetz joined The Tucker Carlson Show for a round of predictions, analysis, and breakdown of government coups, the return of identity politics, and more,” continued the post. Gaetz later made headlines during the interview for making the baseless claim that “Israel was involved” in the federal sex trafficking investigation into him.

Loomer, a close ally of President Donald Trump, shared the post and added, “He’s trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA & redefine the GOP into modern day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top.” She continued:

@TuckerCarlson isn’t America First. He’s Tucker First at the expense of our country.

I told you this is what Tucker was doing. He's trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA & redefine the GOP into modern day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top.@TuckerCarlson isn't America First. He's Tucker First at the expense of our country. https://t.co/Srw0l4Xfzk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 23, 2025

On Tuesday, Loomer also reacted to fellow far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec unfollowing her on X.

“I like @JackPosobiec as a person but we do need to call out the nonsense spewed at AmFest this weekend about ‘don’t come to our event and tell us who is welcome’. Everyone knows that before Charlie Kirk died TPUSA was a massive gate keeping organization to keep crazy out,” wrote Loomer, referring to Turning Point USA’s event over the weekend, which included dueling speeches by Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson on whether or not to include open hate speech under the MAGA tent. She continued:

We can’t keep gaslighting everyone into believing that Charlie Kirk wanted his organization to become a place for promoters of Nazism and Islam to gather because our top “thought leaders” are too afraid to be called “Israel First” for telling people “no, we shouldn’t kill and deport all Jews”. If we can’t agree to say that, then I’m sorry but Gavin Newsom will be your next President. The GOP is supposed to be the party of moral clarity. Remember when we used to mock the Left for entertaining the Hamas Caucus and Women’s March? Remember when the GOP had standards and wasn’t a place for Hardcore Nazis and Hamas lovers?

Loomer continued posting on the topic on Tuesday, adding, “Maybe some of those Democrats were right when they called some people on the so called right Nazis. It’s kind of undeniable at this point that we do have a Neo-Nazi problem on the right. The more the GOP ignores this, the bigger the election losses will be in 2026 and 2028.”

Carlson has placed himself at the center of an escalating civil war on the right following his friendly interview with white supremacist and proud anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.

Maybe some of those Democrats were right when they called some people on the so called right Nazis. It’s kind of undeniable at this point that we do have a Neo-Nazi problem on the right. The more the GOP ignores this, the bigger the election losses will be in 2026 and 2028. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 23, 2025

There is definitely an anti-Semitism problem in the US, and it’s lazy to suggest that people only use that word to avoid talking about Israel. I’m sure the Jews who were just slaughtered in Australia were killed because “we just aren’t talking about foreign policy enough”.… https://t.co/ndaNyGlahp — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 23, 2025

