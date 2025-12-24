Trump’s DOJ Lashes Out at ‘Dope’ Reporter Over Epstein Files Complaint

The Justice Department ripped into a congressional reporter on Wednesday after the journalist questioned why the department would release a letter addressed to sex criminal Larry Nassar from Jeffrey Epstein if the letter was bogus.

“Okay. So then why would DOJ publicly release something that’s fake? Your answers please,” Jamie Dupree asked on X.

“Because the law requires us to release all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in our possession so that’s what we are doing, you dope,” the DOJ’s official account shot back. “Are you suggesting we break the law?”

Dupree — who was Cox’s Washington, D.C. correspondent for decades and now has a Substack blog — had asked his question in response to the Justice Department saying the FBI had confirmed the letter was “FAKE.”

The DOJ pointed to a number of reasons why, including the fact that the letter was sent days after Epstein died, and that it was mailed from Virginia, even though Epstein was jailed in New York; the handwriting on the postcard also did not match Epstein’s, the DOJ said.

It shared the conclusion on Tuesday, hours after the letter attracted attention as one of several stunning documents to mention President Donald Trump. The letter claimed the president loves “young, nubile women” and was supposedly penned by the dead sex criminal and sent to Nassar, the ex-Team USA gymnastics coach and predator.

The 2019 postcard also referenced the infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment made by Trump in 2005.

“When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” the letter said. It did not mention Trump by name.

There has been no reporting on who actually sent the letter.

Trump on Monday told reporters, “This whole thing with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success” of the Republican Party.