Border Czar Tom Homan sent a message on Thursday to anti-ICE and Border Patrol “agitators” in Minneapolis as he slammed “rhetoric” he claims has led to “bloodshed.”

Homan announced at his Minneapolis press conference that there is a “drawdown plan” in Minnesota for federal law enforcement agents after the fatal shooting of two citizens: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Homan said the plan comes after “agreements” with local officials to decrease the presence of federal authorities.

Homan said any agents who don’t meet the standard of ICE and Border Patrol “will be dealt with.”

He said:

As far as the agitators, that said, I want to reiterate and make very clear…I want to make it clear. ICE and CBP officers are performing their duties in a challenging environment under tremendous circumstances, but they’re trying to do with professionalism. If they don’t, they’ll be dealt with. Like any other federal agency, we have standards of conduct. There are sworn law enforcement officers working tirelessly to enforce our countries border security, immigration laws, protecting the interests of our country, and preventing dangerous people from walking the streets of this nation when they’re not supposed to be there to begin with.

Homan noted an increase in assaults on Border Patrol agents and said he warned that dangerous “rhetoric” against immigration agents would lead to “bloodshed.”

He said:

The hostile rhetoric and dangerous threats and hate must stop. And we all agreed to that, all everybody I met here today, we got to stop the rhetoric, the hateful rhetoric that has caused an increase in assaults. That has caused, because of that, having to send security teams out with arrest teams, which surge the city with additional resources because of the rhetoric, because of the threats, because the assaults. Again, with the agreements we’ve achieved and following through the agreements with a rhetoric dropping down, that allows us this to pull more agents out once we feel the environment’s safer. I begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March that if the rhetoric didn’t stop, there was going to be bloodshed, and there has been. I wish I wasn’t right. I don’t want to see anybody die.

Watch above via Fox News.

