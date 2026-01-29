Trump Border Czar Tom Homan Announces ‘Drawdown Plan’ in Minnesota

Border czar Tom Homan announced that staff from CBP and ICE are “working on a drawdown plan” after successful meetings with top Minnesota officials and law enforcement, discussing “agreements” he said would allow the agencies to reduce the number of personnel deployed in the state.

Homan spoke out during a press conference on Thursday morning in Minneapolis, just days after he had assumed leadership of the Trump administration’s immigration operation in Minnesota. President Donald Trump demoted Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and appointed Homan after the fatal shooting of VA nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday.

Homan told journalists that he had met with local and state law enforcement authorities and that the agreements he sought to put in place, including arresting sought individuals upon release from jail, would make conducting the operation “safer, more efficient, by the book.”

“When we have agreements, it takes less law enforcement agents to do the job,” he said.

He continued, arguing that “hateful rhetoric and attacks” on ICE agents had required the agency to send in more personnel: “We have to [then] send in a security team behind the arrest team. What could have been done by one person in the safety of the jail now, we got 15-16 people out there doing.”

“I know that causes stress in the community,” he acknowledged, adding new agreements “mean less agents on the street.”

“This is common sense cooperation that allows us to draw down on the number of people we have here,” Homan said. “Yes, I said it, draw down the number of people here. Because we have the efficiency and safety of the jails and the prison. As a matter of fact, I have staff from CBP and from ICE working on a drawdown plan and what that looks like. What does that look like based on how many targets we have left.”

Watch above via Fox News.

