Joe Scarborough: Alex Pretti Was ‘Executed on the Streets of America’ Because He ‘Dared to Be a Good Samaritan’

Joe Scarborough praised the “courage” of Minnesotans protesting immigration enforcement operation Wednesday night as he lauded Alex Pretti, who he said was “executed on the streets of America” after he “dared to be a Good Samaritan.”

The host of MS NOW’s Morning Joe appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he said that the shootings of Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis had left his Trump-aligned friends questioning the administration’s defensive posturing, which he had previously blasted as “lies” on his own show.

Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, Scarborough said:

I was a Republican congressman, I grew up in the Baptist church, my friends probably 90% of them probably voted for Donald Trump and something happened this past week where even they would see what the DHS was saying, what [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi [Noem] was saying.

He later continued:

It is amazing that you had a man who was a nurse at a VA hospital and was a Good Samaritan, dared to be a good Samaritan, and he got shot and killed for it. But I think he would have tried to help that lady up again if he had a chance to do it again. And Renee Good trying to calm this untrained scared ICE officer down going, “Dude, I’m not mad.” You know, it’s really been remarkable what we’ve seen coming out of Minnesota.

Scarborough went on to reveal that after President Donald Trump’s call this week with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he reached out directly via phone to the president to commend the move:

I said, “Listen” – and I don’t usually do this, but I just called him up – I said, “If you don’t mind, off the record, tell me of the call.” And he told me about the call. And I said, “I you know, Mr. President, I think I think it’s a good thing for Americans to see you and Tim Walz and the mayor of Minneapolis talking to each other. We need more of that.”

Kimmel asked his guest whether Trump “agreed with that,” prompting Scarborough to think on his response for a moment before replying, “Yeah.”

Watch above via ABC.

