Charles Barkley Roasts ESPN After Technical Issues Cut Interview: ‘Pay Your Bills, Man!’

Charles Barkley took a shot at ESPN after an interview with NBA insider Shams Charania was cut short due to technical issues.

On Wednesday’s edition of Inside the NBA, the crew brought in Charania via video call to discuss the latest trade rumblings across the league. At the time of the segment, the NBA’s trade deadline was just a week away.

As Barkley was asking Charania about potential suitors for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, Charania’s video feed began to show visual glitches before cutting out entirely. Producers then swapped the two-shot of Barkley and Charania with a shot of the Inside the NBA desk.

Charles Barkley, as a Shams Charania segment is hit by technical difficulties: "ESPN, pay your bills, man. Pay your bills. I know times are tough." #NBA pic.twitter.com/emT3YxRf2R — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 29, 2026

“Now look what you did!” host Ernie Johnson said as crew members could be heard laughing off-camera.

Charania confirmed he was still there, but they just couldn’t see him. Moments later, the video feed returned, and Charania continued speaking.

Roughly 40 seconds later, the visual glitch appeared again, and they were unable to see Charania.

“Well,” Johnson said, “it was fun while it lasted.”

That’s when Barkley, who’s made it known he hasn’t been pleased with their ESPN deal, took a shot at the network.

“I’ll tell you what, boy,” he began. “ESPN, pay your bills, man! Pay your bills. I know times are tough.”

