Trump Triggered By Reporter Throwing Racist Video ‘Staffer’ Excuse In His Face — Goes Off On Wild Rant

President Donald Trump became incensed when a reporter tried to compare his excuse that a “staffer” posted a racist video with his charge that former President Joe Biden didn’t know what was being done in his name.

Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account at 11:44 PM on Thursday night that contains an image depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes:

The post drew widespread outrage including from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post in a statement:

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

But after 12 hours or so, the post was deleted, with an unnamed White House official claiming “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down.”

Trump emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One Friday night to take questions from reporters as he flew to Mar-a-lago for the weekend.

When he was asked repeatedly about the post, he refused to apologize and gave a complicated version of events.

Later in the gaggle, he lashed out at a reporter over the Biden reference by citing Rubber v. Glue, and launched into a lengthy rant when another reporter followed up. He dismounted with false election claims:

REPORTER: Mr. President, you frequently criticize Joe Biden for not knowing what is going on in his name. This racist video that was posted is on your social media. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know what’s going on a hell of a lot better than you do! You don’t know what’s going on! I know what’s going on. No, Joe Biden didn’t have a clue, but we know everything. And when you look at what’s happening with our economy, think of it, we’re way years ahead of schedule. We have thousands and thousands of businesses being built right now, so Joe Biden had no clue. If Joe Biden were elected or if Kamala were elected, we wouldn’t have country right now. We won the election because of minority voters. REPORTER: Does this post maybe hurt Republicans with, you know, Black voters after the… PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, I was, look, we did criminal justice reform. I did the historically Black colleges and universities. I got them funded. Nobody has been, and that’s why I got a tremendous, the highest vote with male Black voters that they’ve seen in many, many decades. I’ve done great with them. Black voters have been great to me. I’ve been great them. Black voters has been great me. I’ve been great to them. And I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time, as far as I’m concerned. We have — I’ve had a great relationship. Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do. Clinton couldn’t. They actually went the other way. They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a — they did very bad things. I did very good things. But criminal justice reform, and then I funded the universities, which nobody else was willing to do. They were going every year, they’d come back to Washington and they’d be begging for money, begging. I got to be friendly with some of the heads of the schools and they would come back and they would literally tell me they’re forcing us to beg. I’m the one that got them long-term financing and more than they were looking for. So there’s nobody that’s done more. And I think maybe more than anything else was criminal justice reform. They’ve been trying to get it for years. And I’m the one that got it done, so nobody can tell me about that. That somebody posts, the staffer posts, you know, posts. And I knew it was all about, if you take a look at that, and see the whole thing, it was a small section at the very end. But that was about fraudulent elections, which we have, a lot of them. We’re gonna get it stopped. And I liked the beginning, I saw it, and just passed it on. And I guess probably nobody reviewed the end of it, person. What I saw at the beginning was really, really strong. It was about fraudulent elections. And anytime I see that stuff and what is credible, you put it up. But somebody slipped and missed a very small part. Now, by the way, again, a takeoff one, I guess. I didn’t do it, by way. This was done by somebody else. This was a re-truth that was not done by us. But that was a very strong truth. There was a very strong statement made about the fraudulent elections in a certain part of our country, which are really bad.

Watch above via Pool.

