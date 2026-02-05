Trump Calls Savannah Guthrie as Hunt for Her Missing Mother Intensifies: ‘GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!’

President Donald Trump personally called NBC host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday night, vowing to put “ALL Federal Law Enforcement” resources at the family’s disposal, as authorities ramp up the search for her missing mother.

The call came shortly after Trump’s interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas. Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday after she failed to show up at church.

Taking to Truth Social after the call, Trump wrote:

I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Guthrie thanked the president for calling, said her family was devastated and praying, and stressed that “the family needs prayers more than anything,” according to Llamas.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie may have been taken from her home in the middle of the night, including the possibility of abduction, though investigators say there is no evidence she was targeted.

There are no suspects currently, but some outlets, including TMZ, have reported that the family received an alleged ransom note – which was passed on to authorities.

Savannah Guthrie made a public and emotional appeal in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, asking for information about her missing mother with a direct plea for her safe return. Sat between her siblings Annie and Camron Guthrie, she said her family was “ready to talk” if they were given proof “without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

The FBI is now assisting in the search, alongside roughly 100 local detectives.

