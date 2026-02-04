Megyn Kelly Gives Kaitlan Collins Advice From Roger Ailes, Whom Kelly Accused of Sexual Harassment

Megyn Kelly defended President Donald Trump against charges of sexism by favorably citing serial sexual harasser Roger Ailes, whom Kelly accused of making unwelcome sexual advances.

Kelly interviewed Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday, and the two discussed Trump’s outburst at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins the day before. In an Oval Office press gaggle, Collins asked about the Justice Department’s redactions of some of its Jeffrey Epstein files, which by law were supposed to be released with only victims’ names obscured.

“What would you say to the survivors?” Collins asked.

“You are so bad, you know?” Trump replied. “You are the worst reporter. No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Not surprisingly, Vance approved of the president’s response.

“He was talking to Kaitlan Collins, who’s the CNN anchor,” Vance said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “And I have like a decent relationship with Kaitlan Collins, which is unusual, given that she’s from CNN. But she’s asking a question, the president says, Why don’t you ever smile?’ And it’s actually, like, so perceptive. Even if you’re asking a tough question, even if you take your job very seriously, like, why does it always have to be so antagonistic?”

Vance: There was a moment in the Oval Office, I wasn't even in there, but Trump was talking to Kaitlan Collins. Trump says, 'Why don't you ever smile?' And it's actually, like, so perceptive. Have some fun. pic.twitter.com/UGv5QPehg9 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 4, 2026

“Well, I laugh because I saw online, everybody was calling him ‘sexist’ for saying that,” Kelly said. “And I literally said the same thing about Kaitlan Collins a year ago on my show. She never smiles! Every once in a while, you have to smile. Roger Ailes used to tell us that.”

Ailes, who died in 2017, was the president of Fox News until he resigned in 2016 after multiple employees and former employees accused him of sexual harassment. Kelly told investigators that Ailes made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

