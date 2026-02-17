Trump Commemorates Five-Year Anniversary of Rush Limbaugh’s Death With Oval Office Video

President Donald Trump commemorated the five-year anniversary of the death of conservative radio giant Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday with a video message mourning the loss of “a really great man.”

Trump spoke directly to camera in the video, which was filmed with Trump seated at his desk in the Oval Office and posted to Truth Social. The president praised Limbaugh, who died of cancer in 2021, as “somebody that loved our country.”

“Well, this is the fifth anniversary of the loss of a really great man, a great conservative, somebody that loved our country, loved his family, loved a lot of things, but he was a friend of mine, Rush Limbaugh,” said Trump.

The president touted Limbaugh’s endorsement of the 2020 Trump campaign, recounting the moment he learned of the radio star’s support.

“I’d never met Rush when I announced that I was running. I’ll never forget, 2015 and I got a call all excited that Rush Limbaugh just endorsed you,” he said. “I’d never met him. He liked my opening speech.”

He continued:

He liked when I got up in June and I said, “You know, well, we got bad borders, we got bad crime, we got bad everything.” And he liked it. I came down the escalator with now our first lady, and he thought it was great. And he endorsed me and then I got to know him and I realized what a great guy he was. But, it’s five years and we miss Rush. As Sean Hannity would often say, there will never be another Rush Limbaugh. So to his family, his great wife and family, I just want to say we miss you all, we miss him, and they’ll never be anybody like him. Thank you very much.

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020, shortly after the radio host announced his cancer diagnosis.

After leaving office in 2021, Trump’s first television appearance came on the day of Limbaugh’s death, when he called into Fox News’ Outnumbered to praise the conservative juggernaut as “irreplaceable.”

