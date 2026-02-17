TMZ Founder Reveals FBI Was ‘Very Interested’ in Guthrie Ransom and Demand Letters Today: ‘There Was a Lot of Communication’

TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed during an appearance on Fox News that the FBI expressed interest on Tuesday in the ransom and demand letters his outlet has received in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case.

Levin’s comments came after host Sean Hannity asked if Levin had any updates following his announcement that TMZ had offered to act as a mediator between the authors of the notes and authorities.

“Couple of things. It’s not just the letters that we received from the person demanding money in return for information, it’s also the ransom note we got. I will tell you, the FBI is very interested in both the ransom letter and these demand letters — in particular today. I mean, there was a lot of communication between us and the FBI. So they are really interested in this,” replied Levin, who continued:

That does not mean they’ve cracked it because frankly, I don’t think they have, but they are certainly trying. As for the person who wrote the note, Sean, we decided that we’re not going to say if he sent us any more letters because if we say we got a letter today, and tomorrow you ask me and I say we’ve got a letter tomorrow, and then the next day we say, we’re not going to talk about it, it tips off the kidnapper. We’re essentially saying,

“Well, that’s the day he gave us the information.” We’re just not going to say anything. He can, if he wishes, give us the information, and as we promised, we will pass it on to the FBI, then there’s a record that he supplied that information.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!