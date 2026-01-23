Trump Confirms Karoline Leavitt’s Shock Claim the US Used a New Kind of Weapon in Venezuela

President Donald Trump confirmed during an interview with NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich this week that the U.S. used a new kind of weapon during the raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro earlier in the month.

Trump’s stunning comment appeared to confirm a post from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt from January 10 in which she shared a purported eyewitness account of the U.S. military using a “very intense sound wave” to disable Maduro’s bodyguards.

Pavlich asked Trump about the claim, “In Venezuela, there was a weapon used, a sonic weapon, that took out many of the Cuban bodyguards that were used to defend Maduro. Lots of people saw the details about that weapon and were concerned. Is that something an American should be afraid of, something the United States is combating?”

“Yeah, something I don’t wanna– Nobody else has it,” Trump replied, appearing to confirm the U.S. has the weapon, adding:

We have weapons that nobody knows about, and I say it’s probably good not to talk about them, but we have some amazing weapons. That was an amazing attack. Don’t forget, that house was in the middle of a fort, an army base, a big one, a lot of soldiers, and they came in and they did their job. We lost nobody.

Leavitt’s post from earlier in the month was a retweet of an influencer named Mike Netter that she captioned, “Stop what you are doing and read this…” The lengthy post from the Netter begins, “This account from a Venezuelan security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro is absolutely chilling—and it explains a lot about why the tone across Latin America suddenly changed.” He then posts and exchange between a “Security Guard” and an “Interviewer,” which includes the guard saying:

Security Guard: Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed… it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn’t do anything. Interviewer: And your own weapons? Didn’t they help? Security Guard: No help at all. Because it wasn’t just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don’t know how to describe it… it was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. Interviewer: And your comrades? Did they manage to resist? Security Guard: No, not at all. Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was.

Trump and Leavitt’s claims of the U.S. using a sonic weapon in Venezuela have not been widely reported in the media. British outlets, the Independent and the Daily Mail, both covered Trump’s comments to NewsNation. The Mail ran a headline that read, “Trump reveals details of secret ‘sonic weapon’ used in Venezuela raid: ‘Nobody else has it.’”

However, a search of SnapStream’s archive of cable news transcripts shows no mention of Trump’s claim of a new weapon or the use of a “sonic weapon” on the big three cable news outlets: Fox News, MS NOW, and CNN.

Pavlich’s interview with Trump was a ratings dud, bringing in just 75,000 viewers on her new show, Katie Pavlich Tonight.

