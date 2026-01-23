‘Are You Kidding Me?’ Stephanie Ruhle Shocked by Video of Masked Agents Ramming Father and Son on Way To School

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle was left shocked by exclusive video obtained by the network that showed masked federal agents ramming a father and son on their way to school, and further findings that the son’s confiscated iPhone had been pawned near the ICE processing center his father was in.

The dramatic footage acquired by journalist Antonia Hylton shows the moment that officers repeatedly rammed the van carrying undocumented immigrant Arnulfo Bazán-Carrillo and his 16-year-old son, Arnoldo, who recorded the chase on his phone.

The pair had just pulled out of a McDonald’s in Houston when several unmarked vehicles stopped up beside their white van and emergency lights flashed behind them. Believing they were being stopped by police, the pair pulled into a nearby parking lot.

Masked men jumped from the vehicles with guns drawn, Arnoldo told the network, without visible badges or agency markings and without identifying themselves. Bazán-Carrillo drove away before agents gave chase.

As Ruhle screened the video for the first time on Thursday night’s 11th Hour, she warned viewers to “put down your drink” and smartphone to watch.

Rolling back the clip, Arnoldo can be heard panicking in the passenger seat as his father tells him to stay calm.

“I mean, are you kidding me?” Ruhle said, asking Hylton to relay the story.

Hylton then detailed the incident to the host, explaining that the pair heard “no clear commands” from agents who proceeded to “ram into the father’s vehicle four times, quite violently.”

“At points, they’re afraid that the car is actually going to flip over on its side,” she continued.

She added: “And after this scene here, they end up being violently detained on the ground inside a restaurant sort of depot lot. And the agents put Arnoldo, a US citizen and a minor, in a chokehold so tight that he ends up having to go to a children’s trauma unit.”

“The 10th Grade boy?” Ruhle exclaimed, as the journalist nodded, adding that the boy was given morphine and suffered “damage to his neck and spine that lasted for weeks.”

“For what?!” Ruhle said. “This father has been here since the 1990s. He has no felonies on record. He’s taking his boy to school. Like what? You. I’m assuming you’ve spoken to Homeland Security about this. How did they rationalize this?”

Hylton explained that Homeland Security claimed that it was Bazán-Carrillo who had rammed his car into federal vehicles, initially.

“But that’s not what happened,” Ruhle asserted.

In a further development now under investigation by local authorities, Hylton went on to explain, Arnoldo’s seized phone was later sold for cash in a Walmart parking lot “two and a half miles” from the ICE detention center his father was being held.

“Somehow, the iPhone went from the possession of federal immigration authorities to this tech-for-cash pawnshop kiosk,” she said, repeating that Homeland Security would not answer further questions on the matter.

“They just ghosted you?” Ruhle asked.

Hylton added that with his father now detained, Arnoldo has been left “unable to sleep” since the incident and suffers “regular panic attacks.”

“This is such important reporting. You know, so many of us are living our lives and our heads are down and we’re in our houses. And this might not be happening in our city or our community. And if you weren’t sharing this reporting that is happening on US soil, we would not know,” the host concluded, urging viewers to share the story.

