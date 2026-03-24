Trump Craters To Record Low 36 Percent In Reuters Poll

President Donald Trump cratered to a new record low of 36 percent for his second term in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, while his approval among Republicans remained strong.

The Trump administration got bad news last week when wholesale inflation came in more than twice as high as expected as the war in Iran continues to roil an already-troubled economy and gas prices skyrocket.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken over the four days that ended Monday, Trump’s approval rating slid four points to just 36 percent, drivin largely by cost of living concerns. From Reuters:

The ‌four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed 36% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll ​conducted last week. Americans’ views on Trump soured significantly with regard to his stewardship over the cost of living, as gasoline prices have surged since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28. Just 25% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, an issue that was at the center of his ‌2024 presidential election campaign. Trump’s standing within ⁠his Republican Party remains mostly strong. Only about one in five Republicans said they disapprove of his overall performance in the White House, little changed from about one in ⁠seven last week. But the share of Republicans who disapprove of his handling of the cost of living rose to 34% from 27% last week.

The poll comes as CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten reported that Trump’s approval among men has dropped off a cliff in an average of polls.

Gas prices have become a significant issue for Trump, perhaps best symbolized by a three-time Trump voter who was interviewed at a gas station recently.

“If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?” NBC’s Jonathan Allen asked Amanda Robbins last week.

“You are a worthless pile of sh*t,” she said.

“And you voted for him how many times?” Allen asked.

“Three times. That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot!” Robbins replied.

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