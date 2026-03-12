Trump Brags About ‘Roaring,’ ‘Phenomenal’ Economy as Jobs and Stocks Crater — Gas Prices Skyrocket

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump bragged that “the economy is roaring, it’s phenomenal” just days after a dismal jobs report and amid skyrocketing gas prices and a stock market that has tumbled 2,000 points since the United States’ conflict with Iran began.

On Wednesday, Trump gave a speech in Ohio and spoke at a rally in Kentucky, with a local news interview in between. WKRC’s Tyler Madden asked Trump if the jaunt was a prelude to his midterm campaign.

The president responded with a series of boasts — including his debunked claim about ending wars and his rose-colored assessment of the economy:

WKRC REPORTER TYLER MADDEN: You’re making another stop here in Northern Kentucky. Is this the start of you getting back on the campaign trail for this midterms just a few months away?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I love this whole area. You know, it’s been very good to me, and we won big in this whole region landslide. And I love it. I love the people. I love being here. It’s not like work. If it was work, I probably wouldn’t be so happy.

Even talking to you, you’ve always been fair to me which I appreciate.

But, you know, it’s the beginning of a campaign. We have to win the midterms. Historically, the person that wins the presidency doesn’t do well in the mid-terms, I don’t know why, but.

If you look at the numbers, you know the numbers probably better than anybody else. But historically, the person that wins the presidency, Republican or Democrat, even if they’re a great president, the midterms don’t go their way. We’re gonna try and turn that around.

We’re doing a great job. There’s never been a better year for a president. I mean, I’ve been rated–. There has never been a better year for a president first year than what we had.

That includes the stoppage of eight wars with a ninth to come. And what we’ve done, the economy is roaring, it’s phenomenal, that’s why I’m here.

This is an excursion, a little excursions, and I think it’s only that. And in that little time, that short period of time, we’ve taken care of business, we took care of a country that was very dangerous, very bad, would have had a nuclear weapon.

If it weren’t for me and the B-2 bombers and what we did not very long ago. They would have had a nuclear weapon and we would have levels of problem that nobody has ever seen before.