Alan Dershowitz claimed President Donald Trump would have “prevented” the Holocaust if he’d been president in the 1930s.

On Sunday Agenda, Newsmax’s Lidia Curanaj asked Dershowitz, a former defense attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, what he makes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s comments that the world needs to coalesce behind Israel and the U.S. in the war against Iran.

In response, Dershowitz emphasized the significance of unity in destroying “Nazi Iran”‘ and praised Trump’s proactive actions in Iran.

“This is the most important war since 1939, since Nazi Germany,” Dershowitz asserted. “If Iran is allowed to develop nuclear bombs, he will do what Hitler did, and there will be millions and millions of deaths. Had President Trump been in charge in 1935, 1936, I think the Holocaust would have been prevented. I think he would have gone in after Nazi Germany, he would have destroyed it, the way he is destroying Nazi Iran, and the Holocaust would have been prevented.”

He encouraged “every decent person,” including European nations and Democrats in the U.S., to get on board with the Trump administration and Israel.

“We’re preventing another Holocaust—a nuclear Holocaust—that Iran would clearly inflict not only on Israel but on Europe, we now know its rockets can reach Europe, and ultimately on the United States, so this is the most important war we have fought since the second world war and every decent person ought to join it,” he said. “And the Democrats ought to join it in the United States, but they’re not because they’re putting partisanship before national security.”

When Curanaj brought up Trump’s former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent’s comments that Iran did not post an imminent threat and the decision to go to war was influenced by external pressures, Dershowitz slammed the “attempted coup within the Republican Party by Neo-Nazi fascists led by Kent.”

“Fortunately good Republicans headed by President Trump are stopping it,” Dershowitz said of the aforementioned coup. “And President Trump said these people are not MAGA, these people are not my people, but they are trying to take over the Republican party, and Kent blames Jews for everything. He blamed Jews for the Iraq War. Israel was against the Iraq War.”

On Monday, Kent came under fire after encouraging Trump to focus on “restraining the Israelis” to prevent ongoing escalation in the war against Iran.

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