Trump Drops Bold Boasts Declaring Himself ‘King’ — Of His Most Unpopular Policy

President Donald Trump dropped a pair of bold-faced boasts among his flurry of social media posts on Friday night dclaring himself the “king” of his most unpopular policy.

The president rattled off a series of posts on Truth Social Friday night, including one in which he deployed his favorite insult on CNN even as he boasted of their praise.

“Even Fake News CNN is praising the DROP in Mortgage Interest Rates!” Trump wrote in the late-night message. That post included a segment from Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central crediting lower mortgage rates to a Trump policy that some have criticized as a short-term fix.

But minutes later, he posted two more that advertised a policy he has long made his calling card, to disastrous results. Each post featured a black-and-white portrait of Trump glaring at the camera behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

The first labeled him “Mister Tariff.”

Seconds later, he graduated to “Tariff King.”

But polling on Trump’s import taxes has been consistently deadly, and in the most recent Economist/YouGov poll it was dead last in a list of Trump policies.

Even amid public outrage over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations that led to the killing of Renee Good and other incidents, Trump’s apparoval on immigration is higher than on tariffs.

His Venezuela policy came close, but while it is tied at 37 percent favorability with tariffs, the unfavorable rating is much lower at 50 percent.

Earlier this week Trump posted a message attempting to use tariffs as leverage in foreign policy, as he often does:

Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

The dismal public approval has not dissuaded Trump from pursuing the policy, or from proudly associating himself with it. And the uproar that led to widespread “No Kings” protests last year has not kept him from using the title.