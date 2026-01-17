Trump Attacks CNN In Friday Night Social Media Spree — Even As He Basks In Their Praise

President Donald Trump slammed CNN as he cranked out posts on Friday night — but simultaneously basked in their praise of a policy that is credited with lowering mortgage rates.

The president rattled off a series of posts on Truth Social Friday night, including one in which he deployed his favorite insult on CNN even as he boasted of their praise.

“Even Fake News CNN is praising the DROP in Mortgage Interest Rates!” Trump wrote in the late-night message.

Attached was a segment from Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, crediting lower mortgage rates to a Trump policy that some have criticized as a short-term fix:

KEILAR: Some encouraging news today for the real estate market. Mortgage rates have now fallen to their lowest level in more than three years, and industry experts hope that it will help break the stalemate that has kept reluctant sellers from selling and would-be buyers from buying. CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich is with us now on this.

All right, Vanessa, how low are we talking?

VANESSA YURKEVICH, CNN BUSINESS & POLITICS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, we’re talking about the lowest level in more than three years. So, the average rate for a mortgage, according to Freddie Mac this week, 6.06 percent. That is down significantly from a year ago when mortgage rates were above 7 percent. And if you look at this line chart on your screen right now, you can see, hopefully, that we’re exactly where we were three years ago. The left-hand side of your screen in January of 2023 and the right-hand side of your screen in January of 2026.

That’s encouraging news for homebuyers, prospective homebuyers who may have been waiting for mortgage rates to fall back closer to that 6 percent level. Why this is happening? Well, it could be pointing to the fact that President Trump did direct the purchase of $200 billion of mortgage — mortgage bonds, and that was designed to lower rates. So, some experts saying that is why we’re seeing these lower rates today. Real estate agents and experts, as you say, are hoping that this starts to actually move the market. Sellers willing to sell and buyers willing to get into the market.

But what is this going to mean for everyday Americans who may be thinking about buying a home? Well, if you’re buying a home, let’s say $450,000, you’re going to do a 30-year fixed mortgage. You’re going to put 20 percent down. Well, a year ago, you were going to pay a monthly payment of about $2,400. Now this year, January 2026, you’re looking closer to $2,100, $2,200. That’s a savings of $230 a month, and that is significant if you’re looking to spend money on other things like groceries or a car payment.

And certainly, for folks who have been wondering if this is doing anything for the market at all.

Well, in the month of December, existing home sales actually rose by 5.1 percent compared to November. So, you can see people starting to get off the sidelines.

But Brianna, look at this, median existing home sales still rising, $405,400 is the average home price in the month of December. That means that it’s now 30 consecutive months of year-over-year price increases. So, mortgage rates falling, but those housing prices still starting to creep up a little bit. Of course, Brianna, maybe that’s the offset. Mortgage rates are falling, so people are more willing to get into the housing market and spend a little bit more, Brianna.

KEILAR: Yes, maybe. There are a few reasons to miss the year of 2020, Vanessa, but I will say 6.06 percent being something to celebrate might be one of them, just have to say. All right, Vanessa Yurkevich …

YURKEVICH: That — that is for sure. That is for sure. We’ll never get back, unfortunately, anytime soon to that 2-, 3 percent. So, 6 percent might sound good to some people.

KEILAR: And that’s why I’m enjoying my forever home. Vanessa Yurkevich, thank you so much.