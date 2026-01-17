Author and podcast host Tiffany Cross flipped out on Trump defender Pete Seat in an epic brawl over President Donald Trump pardoning a convicted fraudster — for a second time.

Among a flurry of pardons this week was repeat customer Adriana Camberos, whom Trump pardoned during his first term, only to be convicted in another fraud scheme.

On Friday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Cross lost it on Seat when he tried to offer an explanation for Trump’s generosity, and anchor Abby Phillip was equally dubious — if less animated:

PHILLIP: Given that they are trying to rescind federal dollars for funding for school — kids to eat in schools, for small business funding, for any number of things, health and human services funding, to an entire state based on the premise that they’re going to go after fraud. Does it make any sense to you that they would then in the same month, pardon a fraudster who had already received a pardon and went back and did another offense?

JENNINGS: Yes, okay, I agree with you. If you’re go after fraud on one hand, and give leniency to people who have committed fraud on the other, this will create an optics issue for you. But I don’t know the specifics of these people’s cases. But yes, a political optics issue? Yes, I don’t disagree with you.

SEAT: What sold out to me about this is the woman you mentioned who’s now been pardoned twice, the argument they were making is that it was a political prosecution and President Trump feels a special kinship with people who claim to be politically prosecuted. And if you’re making that argument to him —

(CROSSTALK)

CROSS: Oh my God. Oh my God. Like, are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?

(CROSSTALK)

PHILLIP: Hold on.

(CROSSTALK)

CROSS: No, not analysis — idiotic cult regurgitation is ridiculous to hear.

(CROSSTALK)

PHILLIP: Hold on a second. Hold on a second. Here’s one thing that you should understand.

(CROSSTALK)

PHILLIP: Guys, just one second, one second. Tiffany, just one second. Hold on, Tiffany. One thing that you should know before you determine whether or not this person was politically persecuted was that she — the investigation into this second charge was initiated while Donald Trump was still President in 2020. So —

SEAT: Yes, I didn’t say that she was. I said that she’s making the case.

PHILLIP: I get that, but he’s —

SEAT: And that probably mattered to the President.

PHILLIP: — but he’s the President of the United States and he has the benefit of some of the best information available to any person on this planet. And you’re telling me that he doesn’t have the judgment or the discernment to say, actually this is not a political prosecution, actually, maybe I gave this lady a chance one time, you don’t get a second chance for the same type of offense. Why is it that the bar is so low for the President of the United States that we can’t even have that conversation?