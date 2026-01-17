Piers Morgan and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters clashed in a heated battle over the musician’s defenses of foreign dictators and criticism of President Donald Trump.

Waters joined Morgan for Friday’s Piers Morgan Uncensored where he slammed Trump as “demented” and threw out defenses for both Russian President Vladimir Putin and disputed-Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, the latter of whom is now facing narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

In the interview, Waters claimed that Putin “really tried not to hurt people” in his ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He also defended Maduro as the “duly democratically elected leader of a country” despite global officials and critics inside of his own country dismissing his election victory as fraudulent.

“I support him because he’s the duly democratically elected leader of a country that represents all the principles of Bolivarian and Chávez revolutionary process,” Waters said about Maduro. “So he represents the people of Venezuela, [who] live a completely different way of life than in the United States, where I live, or in England, where you live.”

He called accusations that Maduro is involved in drug smuggling “nonsense.”

Waters also argued the United States should be cautious about criticizing Putin because someone far worse could take his place.

“Then you will see something completely different, because Putin has conducted the special military operation with his gloves off. He really has tried not to hurt civilians and so on and so forth,” he said.

“Vladimir Putin illegally invaded a sovereign democratic country and started bombing the s**t out of it. Why? Why would you, on any level, try to excuse or defend it?” Morgan asked.

He also pushed Waters on why he would choose to live in the United States and not move to countries like Russia and Venezuela that he defends. During the interview, Waters slammed Trump as a “scumbag” and “very evil,” claiming he’s simply “lining the pockets” of his family and friends while in office.

“You rail a lot about America and about Donald Trump, but you live in America, right? I mean, there’s inconsistency there. Why live somewhere if you hate it so much or hate the leaders so much? Why don’t you act to the point of principle, get off your backside, and go and live in Iran or Venezuela? Live under one of these regimes that you think aren’t too bad,” Morgan said.

“Piers, do stop, do stop. Maybe I will, but to answer your question about me being successful in rock and roll and blah, yes I am, very and blah blah blah and all of that. Why do I do all of this? Because I believe, I hope you’re listening, I believe in right and wrong. I have a moral compass, excuse me, let me finish. I have moral compass which I allow to guide my actions,” Waters said.

A baffled Morgan told Waters he doesn’t stand up for the “voiceless,” but rather acts as public relations for “dictators and terror groups.”

“Although it suits you to say, I only stand up for the voiceless, actually, it sounds to me like you like to stand up for terror groups and call them resistance,” he said. “You like to stick up for dictators and say they’re just massively misunderstood guys.”

