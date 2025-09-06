President Donald Trump warned Chicago that they are “about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR” in an AI-post showing the city going full Apocalypse Now.

In a meme posted to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump cast himself as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore from Apocalypse Now. Robert Duvall originally played the character in the Vietnam War drama, his most famous line being, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

Trump’s post changed the line to: “I love the smell of deportations in the morning…”

The post adds (along with helicopter emojis): “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Behind Trump in the AI-generated image is Chicago on fire and helicopters flying into the city.

Trump officially rebranded the Department of Defense the Department of War this week.

Since deploying National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. as part of a crime crackdown, Trump has threatened to do so in multiple other cities, including Chicago.

The president vowed earlier this week to send troops into Chicago, calling it an “obligation.”

“When I watch television last night, and I’m watching the news and I see that nine people were killed in Chicago and 54 were badly wounded with bullets, I say, ‘That’s not our country. We have to do something,'” he said, referring to shootings in the city over Labor Day weekend.

Trump’s use of the National Guard is hitting legal hurdles. A federal judge ruled that the president’s deployment of troops to Los Angeles over the summer in response to protests was illegal.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) previously said in a statement that Trump’s deployment of troops to Chicago has nothing to do with crime.

“We are ready to fight troop deployments in court and we will do everything possible to ensure that agents operating inside the confines of this state do so in a legal and ethical manner,” he said.